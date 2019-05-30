'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss part ways with management company

and D.B. Weiss, the creators of HBO's famous show 'Game of Thrones', have cut ties with their longtime management company called, Management 360.

The duo's now-former manager, Guymon Casady, helped the two connect with to turn his 'A Song of Ice and Fire' book series into the insanely popular HBO series, reported Deadline.

Benioff and worked with Casady for about 20 years. Casady was also credited as an of the series.

"Guymon has been a good friend and partner to us for many years, and we look forward to the next chapter in our relationship," they said in a statement.

"His eye for great material is keener than it's ever been, and we expect to be producing many shows and films with him in the future," the duo added.

Benioff and are currently in the process of negotiating what is said to be a massive new overall deal encompassing future film and television projects and are also gearing up for their own trilogy of 'Star Wars' films. 'Star Wars' is scheduled to release on December 16, 2022.

The final episode of 'Game of Thrones' aired less than two weeks ago, with the nearly 90-minute episode drawing a whopping 19.3 million viewers.

