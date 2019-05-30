Kangana Ranaut reaches Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in

arrived in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of on Thursday.

Praising and extending her greetings to Modi, Ranaut said, "My warm wishes are with so that he can accomplish his dream of making our country a five trillion economy."

Commenting on being a constant supporter of the Prime Minister, she said, "We stand nowhere in front of him, all we can do is support him for achieving his goals. Besides that, he is one of the most loved and appreciated prime ministers of our country and that is just because of the hard work that he has put in."

The 'Queen' was seen wearing a sleeveless white top, white joggers paired with a light blue striped shirt. She completed her look with high bun and a pair of sunglasses.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old opted for a unique yet appetising way to congratulate for his democratic victory.

She prepared some pakora and chai for her family. Sharing her pictures right from the kitchen, her team wrote, "#KanganaRanaut celebrates the legendary win of narendramodi and BJP4India at the #LokSabhaElections2019 by spending time with her family!"

Other than Bollywood celebrities, leaders and representatives of eight countries, including Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi Abdul Hamid, will be seen participating in the swearing-in ceremony here.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the event.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'.

