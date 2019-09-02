Ganesh Chaturthi: Maharashtra CM offers prayers at residence with family

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his official residence in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Fadnavis's wife and daughter were also present during the puja.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister's wife Amruta Fadnavis said, “I wish everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. We have prayed for the happiness of all. I request people to buy eco-friendly Ganesh idols and immerse it in water tanks at home as much as possible."

Meanwhile, Fadnavis's daughter Divya said, “The festival brings us a lot of happiness and I am happy that we are celebrating it. I made a painting for the Lord Ganesha with acrylic and watercolours."

Devotees chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and with sweets like 'laddoos' and 'modaks' earlier today arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and other pandals in Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh as the festival begins.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which started today is a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

