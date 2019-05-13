Gang-raped, sold, turned away by police; widow sets herself on fire

A widow in Muradabad set herself on fire last month after she was gang-raped and sold for Rs 10,000 by her parents and later allegedly turned away by With more than 80 per cent burns, the victim is struggling for life at a hospital in

The victim has been identified as a resident of a village under jurisdiction in Hapur. She was allegedly gang-raped in 2016.

Disgruntled after allegedly refused to pay heed to her complaints, the woman shifted to Muraradabad city out of shame, and set her ablaze last month, the police said.

An FIR was registered against 16 people on Sunday and the matter is being investigated after a video clip of her allegations went viral on

"The woman set herself on fire in Civil Lines area of Muradabad. Investigating has been directed to record the statement of the victim and the villagers. We will take further action based on the report," Hapur's of Police, Yadhvir Singh said.

Commission for Women (DCW) has written to Yogi Adityanath, urging him to ensure the victim gets justice.

"DCW is in receipt of a representation from a survivor of gang- belonging to Hapur. The survivor has suffered unimaginable harassment at the hands of the UP police in Hapur who have refused to register an FIR despite repeated complaints," reads the letter dated May 11.

"This insensitivity and shameful conduct of the UP police compelled the survivor to immolate herself. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi," it further states.

Maliwal, in her letter, said that the woman was sold for Rs 10,000 by her father and aunt to a person who repeatedly harassed and gang-raped her. The woman was made to work in houses as domestic help without any remuneration, she wrote.

"That person had borrowed money from several people and in return, the survivor was forced to work as a domestic help at the houses of these persons without any remuneration. Here, she was subjected to continuous harassment and gang-rape," the letter details.

Quoting the victim, Maliwal said that she approached station as well Hapur's of Police, but no case was registered.

The victim tried to commit suicide by self-immolation on April 28, the letter said.

