SC Collegium recommends Justice DN Patel's name as next Delhi HC CJ

The Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice DN of the as the next of the

"Justice DN is a from and at present is functioning, on transfer, in Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice DN is suitable in all respects for being appointed as of the The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly," the May 10 resolution of the Collegium said.

The recommendation was signed by of India Ranjan Gogoi and Bobde and N V Ramana.

The post of the Chief Justice will fall vacant after the retirement of Justice next month.

Born in 1960, Justice Patel obtained his LLB degree in 1984 and his master's degree in 1986.

After his enrollment as an in 1984, he started practising in the and the areas of his practice include civil, criminal, constitutional, excise and customs matters.

Justice Patel served as the of the for varying periods between 2013 and 2018.

He has attended several international events.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)