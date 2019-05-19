Gareth Southgate says no hesitation in making ManU's Sterling captain

In high praise of Raheem Sterling, England Gareth Southgate's says he would not hesitate from giving the the captain's role.

"Raheem is in that leadership group now and he has fulfilled that brilliantly over the last 12 months in particular. You can see his maturity now with what has happened to him on and off the pitch. I think he is realising that" Goal quoted Southgate, as saying.

"He has risen to that challenge and embraced it and I wouldn't have any hesitation in making him if that was the right thing," he added.

Recently, Manchester City registered a 6-0 win over Watford, with scoring twice in the game, in The club also won their second consecutive trophy.

has scored 26 goals in all competitions for Manchester City this year. Moreover, the 24-year old was named Young Player of the Year.

