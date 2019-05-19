Favre disappointed after Dortmund finishes second in Bundesliga

Despite registering a 2-0 win over Monchengladbach on Saturday, coach is disappointed as his team fell two points short from Bayern Munich, who clinched the title for the seventh consecutive time.

"It is a disappointment. Sure, we did not give up hope. At one stage it was 1-1 between Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt, then Bayern immediately scored to make it 2-1. We still believed in it, but most of all we focused on our game, on our task. We did not look much at the other teams' results," Goal.com quoted Favre, as saying.

Favre still feels happy with his club's season as he stated that they surpassed expectations by achieving 76 points.

"In the end, it is clear that we are a little disappointed by the result of the championship, but we won our game. There was little missing to the title, but we are still very happy with our season," he said.

"Nobody would have thought that we would get 76 points," Favre added.

Favre is of the opinion that they conceded 'unnecessary goals' as his side conceded 12 more goals than the champions.

"It was tight this season. We haven't missed much, but overall you can say that we conceded unnecessary goals," Favre said.

"Let's see what happens until the next season starts, but of course we always want to have another good season like this, 76 points is not easy to reach, that is clear," he added.

