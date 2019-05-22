George R.R. Martin reveals 'Game of Thrones' books may end differently from the show

'Game of Thrones' fans have been complaining about the last season and its end, but there's some good news for them! They may get a better ending in the books that inspired the insanely popular TV series.

The 'GoT' fans can breathe a sigh of relief as George R.R. Martin, the of the book series that inspired HBO's show revealed that the books may have a different ending.

"How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show?," Martin wrote on his website, Not a Blog.

Martin answered his own question with, "Well... yes." However, after his answer, the teased his fans a bit and added, "And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes."

Martin also promised that all of the characters in the books that didn't appear on the show will get attention in the upcoming novels 'Winds of Winter' and 'A Dream of Spring'.

"There are characters who never made it onto the screen at all, and others who died in the show but still live in the books," Martin wrote.

"So if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, the Gallant, VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet," he added.

Martin also shared that he works "in a very different medium than showrunners David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss]."

Martin added, "They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I'm done... and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I'll add them."

The most recent book in the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series titled 'A Dance with Dragons' released in 2011. The book series debuted with 'A Game of Thrones' in 1996.

Martin also acknowledged that fans have been waiting for a very long time to see what's in store in the next story.

"And I'm writing. Winter is coming, I told you, long ago... and so it is," he said on his site.

"THE WINDS OF WINTER is very late, I know, I know, but it will be done. I won't say when, I've tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself... but I will finish it, and then will come A DREAM OF SPRING," he added.

"Book or show, which will be the 'real' ending? It's a silly question. How many children did have? How about this? I'll write it. You read it. Then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the internet," Martin wrote, referring to the difference between the book and film of 'Gone with the Wind'.

In his blog post, Martin also said that he is working with on the development of five new series, " "

He also mentioned two shows with streaming service Hulu.

Earlier this month, Martin rubbished a rumour that he had finished the novels and intentionally delaying to release them until the show had reached its conclusion, reported People.

The finale saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) descend into madness, only to be killed by her lover (Kit Harington). The Stark children went their separate ways. Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) became in the North, newly liberated from the rest of the seven kingdoms. (Maisie Williams) sailed to explore what's west of Westeros. (Kit Harington) was sent to the Night's Watch but really was free to go live with the Wildlings and (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was crowned of the six kingdoms (excluding Winterfell).

