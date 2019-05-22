Rapper Nipsey Hussle's murder suspect indicted on additional charges

-
The murder suspect Eric Holder held in the case of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle has been indicted on additional charges and that were imposed on him by a grand jury.
The Los Angeles Country District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that 29-year-old is facing one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
The man held against the murder of Hussle in March was indicted by a grand jury on May 9 for the fatal shooting and wounding of the rapper and two others.
Two new charges for assault with a firearm in the unsealed indictment came as a result of the injuries sustained by other victims on March 31 also on the scene, reported TMZ.
Holder already entered a not guilty plea in April and remains behind bars with bail set at $6.53 million. He will return to court for his next pre-trial hearing on June 18. If convicted, Holder will face life sentence.
Hours before the fatally gunning down of Nipsey outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, Holder was reportedly involved in another physical squabble with a neighbour, which resulted in him violently pistol-whipping a man.
Nipsey opened his 'Marathon Clothing store' at the Slauson and Crenshaw intersection as he saw it as an opportunity and provide jobs to his people.
He was also associated with 'Destination Crenshaw', a project which was aimed at turning the 1.3 mile stretch of Crenshaw Boulevard into an open-air art museum. His family wishes to continue what Nipsey had started, reported TMZ.
