Rapper Nipsey Hussle's murder suspect indicted on additional charges

The murder suspect held in the case of slain Hussle has been indicted on additional charges and that were imposed on him by a grand jury.

The Country District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that 29-year-old is facing one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, as reported by The

The man held against the murder of Hussle in March was indicted by a grand jury on May 9 for the fatal shooting and wounding of the and two others.

Two new charges for assault with a firearm in the unsealed indictment came as a result of the injuries sustained by other victims on March 31 also on the scene, reported TMZ.

Holder already entered a not guilty plea in April and remains behind bars with bail set at $6.53 million. He will return to court for his next pre-trial hearing on June 18. If convicted, Holder will face life sentence.

Hours before the fatally gunning down of outside his clothing store in on March 31, Holder was reportedly involved in another physical squabble with a neighbour, which resulted in him violently pistol-whipping a man.

opened his 'Marathon Clothing store' at the Slauson and Crenshaw intersection as he saw it as an opportunity and provide jobs to his people.

He was also associated with 'Destination Crenshaw', a project which was aimed at turning the 1.3 mile stretch of Crenshaw Boulevard into an open-air art museum. His family wishes to continue what Nipsey had started, reported TMZ.

