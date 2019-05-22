Aaron Carter backtracks MJ did one 'inappropriate' thing

American Aaron has clarified comments he made about late Michael Jackson's alleged "inappropriate" behaviour.

One day after claimed that Jackson did one thing that was "a little bit inappropriate", the 'I Want Candy' took to his handle to clarify.

"Everyone having my back I appreciate you. My reasoning for even speaking on this subject is to tell my truth, be real and to also have his back based on my experiences with Michael. He was an amazing guy, I stand by that. So I ask u not to turn this into something it isn't," he wrote.

[{2c3402a3-e96b-4a1d-b28c-77f7bb066c79:intradmin/carter_tweettmay22.jpg}]

also replied to a few tweets by users. The 31-year-old star told a fan that Jackson did do something "a little inappropriate," but it was nothing "sexual." Carter asserted, "I'm not trying to achieve anything except telling my story to validate he didn't f--king do anything sexual! Are you all this stupid? Honestly?"

The replied to another user and stated, "AS IVE SAID. my story VALIDATES in MY OPINION that Michael didn't do anything sexual to others. (My story HAD to be told in order to protect a man and friend KNEW)."

He also responded to another tweet, saying, "It's all good. I'm not concerned. I'm only concerned about a misconstrued narrative, as I said before my book is about MY LIFE I can't control sound bites that the for click bait y'all. Just relax. I in no way shape or form accused him of being a child molester."

On Tuesday, the news broke after a video clip of 'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition' released. Carter, who is going to appear on the reality TV series, brought up an alleged experience with Jackson.

In the clip, the 'Fool's Gold' singer briefly talks about Jackson once being "a little bit inappropriate." However, he didn't share any other details of his encounter or further explain his experience.

Carter's comments come nearly over a month after he told TMZ that he was going to tell his truth.

" have my own experience that happened with Michael, so I'm going to be talking about that in the future," he told the publication, without explaining the incident.

At that time, the singer shared that he was working on a book about his life and planned to include his experience with Jackson. However, it's unclear when Carter's book is expected to release.

Jackson, who passed away at the age of 50 in June 2009 from an accidental overdose, was accused of sexually assaulting multiple young boys. However, the denied all the allegations and was found not guilty at a 2005 trial, reported

Sexual misconduct allegations against the late singer resurfaced in 2019 after the documentary 'Leaving Neverland' aired. The film tells the story of two men and James Safechuck, who claimed Jackson sexually abused them when they were children.

Jackson's estate sued for USD 100 million in February and criticised the film, previously calling it "tabloid character assassination.

