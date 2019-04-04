Georgia Wareham gets full Cricket Australia contract ahead of Ashes

Teen leg-spinner has earned her first full (CA) contract for 2019-20, announced on Thursday.

In her first season, the 19-year-old was part of the whitewash series against and Wareham returned with two wickets and pulled off a direct-hit run out as defeated England to clinch the T20 final last year in the

The contracts have been awarded based on performances across the past 12 months, com.au reported.

"Overall there has been minimal change in the CA contract list, which we believe is a good sign leading into a very important year with the Ashes and a home T20 World Cup," said National Selector

" was upgraded onto the list during the season and has been rewarded with her first full contract."

Following is the 14-member contract list: Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jessica Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, and

Fellow leg-spinner is the notable absentee from the list. However, she has been included in the 14-player National Performance Squad.

" misses out on a contract after losing her spot in the side earlier in the season. Amanda-Jade is aware of what she needs to improve to put herself back in contention for selection and her first opportunity is through the NPS Program," the national selector said.

" and both played games for Australia last summer and, like all players in the domestic system, are eligible for an upgrade contract should they force their way into the Australian team over the coming season."

CA has confirmed 14 players have been included in the 2019 Women's National Performance Squad, which will see young players camp at the to work on their skills under High-Performance

Following is the 2019 Women's National Performance squad: Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Heather Graham, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, (part-time scholars), (part-time scholars), Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson.

Ranked number one on both ODI and T20I rankings, Australia are preparing for their busy year. The Meg Lanning-led side will begin an Ashes campaign in the UK, where they will play against England in a multi-format series beginning July 2.

Australia will then tour to play a bilateral series against while meet at home before the defending champions host the 2020 edition of T20 World Cup, beginning February 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)