Umpires end to ensure IPL matches end on time: Mohammad Kaif

The umpires need to ensure that the matches of (IPL) end on time, said Capitals' here on Wednesday. He also indicated that teams were misusing substitutes by replacing weaker fielders with stronger ones.

"Every match is finishing at 12 in the night. Umpires need to ensure that the match ends on time. Teams are taking up too much time on deciding which should be fielded at what position," told reporters here.

"Players after bowling their quota of overs go out of the field and the team replaces them with good fielders, which eats up a lot of time," he said.

"During the match between and Delhi, we saw that did not come for fielding. He got hit on the hand, but I don't know how severe his was."

"The new which came out to field took an amazing catch, so teams are deliberately trying to introduce better fielders on the field to replace weaker ones and the umpires need to keep a check on it," he said.

The former Indian was also critical of the long meetings that go on the field and he said that the umpires need to be more proactive to ensure that strategising doesn't eat up too much time on the field.

"Lot of teams are taking time with long meetings, taking time to set fields. So many things going on in mind of the It is not easy to set the field with so many meetings. We as a team will try to keep things simple," he said.

IPL is being heavily criticised for how the matches prolong, almost every match goes past midnight.

Rohit Sharma, of Mumbai Indians and Ajinkya Rahane, of Rajasthan Royals, have already been fined for slow over rates in the tournament.

Capitals, after having lost their previous match against Kings XI will look to bounce back as they take on Sunrisers on April 4.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)