Australian teen Georgia Wareham bags WBBL Rebel Young Gun award

Teen leg-spinner and a member of Australia's T20 winning squad, has bagged the Rebel Young Gun award in the Women's (WBBL) that concluded on Saturday.

The 19-year-old is the third Australian to win the award, after and The award will give her access to a tailored mentor programme and a prize pack valued at over $6000, according to

Wareham, who played for the in the fourth edition of the WBBL, had collected 11 wickets at 27.36. She was not among the most prolific wicket-takers, but her economy rate of 5.9 was matched by former and all-rounder

The Victoria-born formed a spin-trio with Molly Strano, who leads the wickets table with 18 scalps, and Molineux to help the Renegades to reach their maiden semi-final, where they lost to in the Super Over.

"She (Wareham) has been incredible, she just flies under the radar, old Wolf," Molineux said of Wareham, who is nicknamed Wolfy.

"She just does her thing, turns up day in and day out. She has been a great performer for us and she has been one of the most reliable bowlers in the competition. That is a credit to her. She is only 19 and you would not even know when she gets the ball," Molineux added.

Wareham was selected in Australia's limited-overs teams last September considering her ability to bowl quick leg-spin combined with control and clever variations. She went on to pick up key wickets with consecutive balls and execute direct hit run-out in the T20 2018 final in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)