Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson make return to cricket

Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson on Saturday made a return to the game as they played for their club sides in Victorian premier cricket.

Maxwell scored unbeaten five runs and picked two wickets to help his club Fitzroy Doncaster secure a win over Geelong. On the other hand, Maddinson played a knock of 58 for St Kilda to beat Casey-South Melbourne.

Maxwell had decided to take a short break from cricket to deal with his mental health issues. Cricket Australia (CA) on October 31 announced Maxwell's decision to take a break from the game.

Similarly, Maddinson withdrew himself from Australia A squad on the grounds of mental health on November 9.

