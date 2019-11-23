Shane Watson included in platinum category for PSL 2020

Former Australia player Shane Watson has been included in the 'platinum category' for the next year's Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Watson has featured in all four editions of the PSL and was named the Player of the Tournament for the 2019 edition. With the help of Watson's contribution, Quetta Gladiators lifted their maiden title.

Watson said that he cannot wait to come back to Pakistan to play in season five.

"I can't wait to come back to Pakistan and play in season five. I had an amazing experience in Karachi during the last PSL," Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) official website quoted Watson as saying.

"To be able to connect with the cricket-loving fans in Pakistan and experience Quetta Gladiators winning their first PSL was an amazing experience and one of the highlights of my career," he added.

Other players in the Platinum category are West Indies' Nicholas Pooran and New Zealand's Mitch McClenaghan.

