Golan is Syrian territory: Iraq

Iraq on Sunday rejected US "unilateral" proclamation to recognise Israel's sovereignty on Golan Heights, saying Golan is Syrian territory.
"US president Trump's proclamation on Golan is unilateral and it violates the international legitimacy... Iraq doesn't recognize it," Sana quoted Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim as saying.
"Golan is a Syrian territory and the international resolutions recognize Syria's sovereignty on Golan," he added.
The US got global condemnation after US President Donald Trump signed an official decree in Washington DC on March 26, in the presence of Israel's President Benjamin Netanyahu, to recognise Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights.
The proclamation escalated the tensions between Syria and Israel. Scores of Syrians hit the streets to protest against US decision.
Israel had formally annexed the territory in 1981 after capturing the region from Syria during the six-day war in 1967. The Israeli annexation has long been decried by the world community which regards Golan Heights as an occupied territory and Israeli settlements in the region are illegal as per international law.
