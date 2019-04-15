Trump's plan of sending immigrants to sanctuary cities under review: White House

US President Donald Trump's possible plan of sending undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities is undergoing a "complete and thorough review," according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.
Speaking to Fox News, she said: "Whether or not it moves forward -- that's yet to be determined. This was raised at a staff level, initially, and pushed back on. The President wants us to explore it again, and that's being done, and they're doing a complete and thorough review.
Sanders added that they "have to look at all options," to respond to the situation at the US-Mexico border, reports Xinhua.
'Sanctuary cities' are local jurisdictions in the United States which refrain from cooperating with authorities, detaining undocumented immigrants for possible deportation.
The US President threatened on "placing illegal immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only" earlier this week, blaming the Democrats for the country's "weak" immigration laws.
Trump added that the United States "has the absolute legal right to have apprehended illegal immigrants transferred to Sanctuary Cities." His statements have since been slammed by the Democrats.
"We hereby demand that they be taken care of at the highest level, especially by the State of California," he further said.
The leader has been vocal about his dislike towards the influx of undocumented immigrants, especially through the nation's southern border with Mexico.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU