CWC'19: Players to watch out in Pak-SL clash

Unpredictable and ragtag will lock horns in the ICC Men's at County Ground, on June 7.

won their only in 1992 under the leadership of This year under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, the team recorded their 11-match losing streak, including their white-washes series against and England ahead of

The team faced a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of in their first World Cup match last week. However, bounced back and beat not only the hosts England by 14 runs but also ended their 11-match losing streak.

On the other hand, have lifted the trophy once -- The team since then twice finished as runners-up in 2007 and 2011 edition. The Sri Lankan board announced a surprising 15-man squad led by The team has experienced players like Lasith Malinga, and Kusal Perera, but Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal, and were overlooked.

had a worst possible start as bowled out them for a mere 136 inside 30 overs and then defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. The Karunaratne-led team recovered in their second match and won an almost impossible match against by 34 runs.

Babar Azam:

The right-handed number three Pakistan batsman has been in good form lately. He scored a century in the first warm-up match against and the has been a vital cog in the team's batting scheme of things. Babar hit a well-compiled 63 off 66 balls against England in second World Cup match after failing in the first match against He is currently the number seven ranked batsman in the ODI batsmen rankings and the holds the key to help a respectable score on the board.

Fakhar Zaman:

The big-hitting left-handed batsman provides the team with a rollicking start and he has often provided the team with the powerful boost in the initial overs. No one can ever forget his innings for Pakistan in final against in 2017. The batsman has been inconsistent throughout his career, but if the comes good, Pakistan are guaranteed for registering a good score. Fakhar along with Imam-ul-Haq gave the side a brilliant 82-run opening start against England in the second World Cup match.

Lasith Malinga:

One of the best pacers in the world, the 35-year-old Malinga is the master of the slow ball, which makes him a go-to wicket-taker. During the 2019 League (IPL) final, the Sri Lankan unleashed the delivery on the last ball which helped Mumbai Indians secure a one-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. Malinga has so far collected 11 wickets, including a three-for against New Zealand, earlier this year. After being unsuccessful against in first World Cup match, Malinga picked three-wickets against in the second game. Playing in his last World Cup, Malinga will be the for Sri Lanka.

Dimuth Karunaratne:

Karunaratne, who has not played a single ODI since the last World Cup, finds himself leading the team for the event. The displayed a promising inning against in a World Cup warm-up fixture. He scored 87 runs which saw 12 boundaries. Karunaratne scored an unbeaten 52 against in the first World Cup match and contributed 30 runs in the second game against Afghanistan. Under a lot of pressure and the ragtag attached to Sri Lanka, Karunaratne has to take his team back to its winning days.

