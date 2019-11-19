JUST IN
Google unveils cloud acceleration programme for enterprises on SAP platform
Now, you can also add desktop computers to your Google's 'My Devices' page

As the official blog notes, the page now includes both mobile and desktop devices

ANI  |  Internet 

My Devices

Google has updated its My Devices page to add desktop computers.

As the official blog notes, the page now includes both mobile and desktop devices. Google will also redirect visitors to the new mydevices.google.com site.

The updated page continues to offer detailed device information and the options to manage device access and wipe the device if desired. The new My Devices page is being rolled out to everyone.
First Published: Tue, November 19 2019. 22:10 IST

