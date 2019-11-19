With 22% market share, Vivo topped budget smartphone segment in Sep quarter

Chinese handset maker on Tuesday announced it has recorded its highest-ever market share of 22.5 per cent in terms of value, and 21.4 per cent in terms of volume, in September 2019.

Quoting market research firm GFK numbers, the smartphone player said it has emerged as the top brand in the Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 price point in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019.

The S1 has become as the highest-selling model in this price segment in September.

"Customer-centricity has been the key USP of and continues to be the core of our growth and success in India. Our market share in India has witnessed a constant rise over the past several months, and the latest GFK numbers are a testament to the acknowledgement of our efforts by our customers," Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The handset maker added that it secured 48 per cent growth in terms of volume and 33 per cent growth in terms of value at a time when the industry grew at 11 per cent and 9 per cent volume and value, respectively.

--IANS

ksc/bc