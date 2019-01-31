Govt can claim anything when they become prosecutor, judge, jury: Chidambaram on AgustaWestland case

-
Responding on recent developments in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the central government can claim anything when they become the prosecutor, judge and jury.
On being asked to react on AgustaWestland co-accused Rajiv Saxena and corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar extradited to India from UAE, Chidambaram told media: "It is when government becomes the prosecutor, judge and jury, they can claim anything. Let them file the case and punish whoever is guilty".
Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, a co-accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, has been sent to four days Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand by Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday. The ED, which is probing Saxena's role, had sought an eight-day remand for him.
Saxena was brought here early this morning after being extradited from the UAE in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3600 crore deal for purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company.
Saxena was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier.
The banks, in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG, states the dossier accessed by ANI.
The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, Tiramisu Holdings Inc and Tanay Holdings Ltd, the document claimed. Along with Saxena, the UAE had also extradited Deepak Talwar, a lobbyist.
