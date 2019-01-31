AgustaWestland scam accused Rajiv Saxena remanded to ED ustody

-
Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, co-accused in the Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper money laundering case has been sent to four days Enforcement Directorate remand by Delhi's Patiala House court.
The ED, which is probing Saxena's role had sought an eight-day remand for him.
Saxena was brought here early this morning after being extradited from the UAE in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3600 crore deal for purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company.
Saxena was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier.
The banks in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG, states the dossier accessed by ANI.
The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, Tiramisu Holdings Inc and Tanay Holdings Ltd, the document claimed.
Along with Saxena, the UAE had also extradited Deepak Talwar, a lobbyist.
