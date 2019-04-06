Grandson of BJP MLA in Guna accused of harassment

A police complaint was lodged here on Saturday against the grandson of BJP Guna MLA Gopilal Jatav's grandson who allegedly harrassed a woman.

The woman alleged that Vivek had been harassing her for the past one-and-a-half years. She said: "Yesterday he came to my house with a sword and threatened to kill my parents. He also attacked me with acid".

The woman further alleged that the police has not taken any action under the matter yet.

According to the police "probe will be conducted".

