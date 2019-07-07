Gujarat: Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear

Several roads and bridges submerged in water on Saturday in various parts of the state due to the heavy rain, throwing daily life out of gear.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain shower will continue for the next 48 hours in the state.

Earlier today, continuous rainfall, especially in Valsad district, has led to impoundment of water at several places.

The forecasting agency predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab and some more parts of Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

While advising fishermen not to venture into the sea in these areas, IMD said that rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and west central Arabian Sea and Karnataka coasts.

