Gujarat: Untadi village reeling under water scarcity, villagers forced to consume same water as animals

(Gujarat) [India], Apr 17 (ANI): Poor connectivity, infrastructure, and power shortage are the various issues that have been plaguing Untadi village of district. From the past few months, an issue of crisis has compounded the woes of the villagers.

In this village, locals, to quench their thirst, are forced to consume from a pond that is also the source of animals in the region and thereby, prone to contamination.

Speaking to ANI, Madanbhai Sambhbhai Kathodia, Sarpanch, Untadi Villagesaid, "There is a pipeline in the village which is connected to but still water does not reach us. We have submitted the application to the but till now no help has been provided.

"It has been 2 to 3 months that the water from the tank has not reached us. We are forced to drink dirty water from the pond. My son has fallen ill after consuming the contaminated water. He is undergoing treatment," said Geeta, another resident of Untadi village.

Apart from households, even schools situated in the region lack clean drinking water and handwashing facilities, putting scores of children at risk of disease.

"There is no water in the village and which is why we do not have access to clean drinking water facility in the school. We are now carrying water bottles," said Jatin, a student of class 7.

Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in will take place in a single phase on April 23 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)