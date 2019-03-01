Young couple jumps into well along with baby, all three dead

A young husband-wife duo allegedly jumped into a well at a village in taluka of district along with their two-month-old child, following which all three died, police said on Friday.

Although the incident came to light on Friday, police suspect that the couple had apparently jumped into the well a few days back.

"The bodies of the couple and their baby were recovered from a well near Baldana village in taluka today. They were missing since February 24," police H R Jethi said.

The deceased were identified as (20), his wife (19) and their son Sahil, he said.

Police investigation has revealed that the deceased were tribals and hailed from Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The couple had been working as farm labourers at Baldana village for some time.

In his statement to police, Nanka's father claimed that the couple had left the farm on February 24 saying that they would return in some days.

"However, when they did not return within the promised time, launched a search and finally found their bodies in the well today. Preliminary probe has revealed that the couple jumped into the well along with their son after tying themselves with a rope," Jethi said.

He said that police were trying to ascertain the reason behind their extreme step.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the said adding that the case will be investigated from all angles.

