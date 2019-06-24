Gulbadin Naib's cheeky remark on Bangladesh has Twitterverse in splits

recently gave a cheeky reply to a question on how the team would look to perform against in the ICC Men's

On playing against Bangladesh, Gulbadin had said: "Hum to doobe hai sanam/Tumko bhi lekar doobenge" (We have already drowned, but we'll take you down with us too).

are already out from the semi-final contention in the ongoing as the team has lost all their matches. If loses the match against Afghanistan, then the team would be out from the semi-final contention.

Gulbadin's cheeky response is being appreciated widely on and many fans are lauding the on his sense of humour.

One user wrote " ( skipper) on being asked about today's match against Bangladesh: Hum to doobe Hai Sanam, tumhe bhi le doobenge, God you've got to love the afghans! #Afghanistan #AfgvsBan #ICCCricketWorldCup2019".

Another fan used this remark to take a jibe at both and England teams. "Hum to doobe tumhein bhi lekar dubege @TheRealPCB to @ECB_cricket," he wrote.

One user "#Afghanistan #GulbadinNaib issues a cheeky warning in a press conference ahead of the #BangladeshVsAfghanistan #WorldCup2019 match on Monday: "Hum to doobe hain sanam, tujhe bhi lekay doobengay" (We are already drowned, we will drown you also) #CricketWorldCup".

"#BANvAFG We are supporting #AfghanAtalan and the #GulbadinNaib for this," another Twitter user wrote.

In the match between and Afghanistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

played a knock of 51 runs to become the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far. He also went to become the first Bangladesh batsman to score 1000 runs.

While filing this story, Bangladesh had reached the score of 163/4 in 36 overs.

