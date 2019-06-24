I think my players were examples of professionalism: Cameroon football coach Alain Djeumfa

England defeated 3-0 in the Women's in a round-of-16 match but the refused to criticise his players for their behaviour in the game.

His remarks come as (VAR) once again took the limelight and players were seen visibly distraught.

"I think that's wrong, I think that's your feeling. Ultimately I think my players were examples, and occasionally when you are in a state of shock you can lose your cool. I don't think the players refused and I think they showed professionalism," Goal.com quoted Djeumfa as saying.

VAR first took centre stage during England's second goal in the 3-0 win over Cameroon. scored for England, initially, she was adjudged offside, but VAR intervened that overturned the decision, leading to complaints from the Cameroon team.

Next, Cameroon thought they have registered a goal, but Ajara Nchout was ruled offside by VAR. The team's players were in tears and the whole team was seen arguing with the referees.Cameroon thought that the first goal scored by England proved to be the real gamechanger and he realised that the game is probably slipping away.

"Once we conceded the opening goal from the indirect free-kick in the penalty area, which I thought was the wrong decision, I realised it was slipping away. Then we had to make sure we didn't concede another goal in the opening 20 minutes," Djeumfa said.

"Unfortunately the officials wanted something else and from that moment on, the girls perhaps lost their temper. We need to take our hats off, despite the refereeing mistakes, for the performances. is all about fair play and we showed fair play, that's football," he added.Djeumfa said that he was happy to stay calm during such a tense situation.

"We might have had a moment to walk off but thank God I was able to remain calm, because I know what I am like as a person. Ultimately I was able to keep my cool. There was a lot of passion going on but I was able to keep calm," he added.

Cameroon has been knocked out of and England will next take on in the quarter-finals of the Women's on June 27.

