Gurugram: Rains lead to traffic jam, waterlogging

Days after the sweltering heat, Delhi and Gurugram received some respite due to rainfall on Thursday. However, the rain led to severe water-logging and hour-long traffic jams in various parts of Gurugram.

Social media users from the region kept on sharing photos and videos of roads disappearing under several feet of water throughout the day.

The people from the area also faced troubles in reaching their offices and homes.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to hit the capital and adjacent areas in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with moderate rain will occur over entire Delhi, Panipat Karnal, Gannaur, Baghpat, Sonipat Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Gohana, Gannaur, Baraut, Jind, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Palwal, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri and Ghaziabad in next two hours," said the IMD.

According to the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the in the city-state will be cloudy and the city will witness slight rain showers till July 8. It has also predicted heavy rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region from July 9.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)