Hailing mother India and spitting in public cannot go together, says Modi

on Monday gave a lesson in nationalism saying one cannot hail mother and in the same breath spit in public, which is not acceptable.

"We say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and spit (in public) in the same breath after chewing Banarasi paan (betel). What kind of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' is this?" he said at a gathering of BJP workers here.

Cleanliness has been one of the most important campaigns of the BJP-led NDA government since it came to power in 2014. announced the 'Clean India' scheme in his first after taking the reins of power. Last year, a new 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' was launched to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a Clean

In his speech today, asserted that government property belongs to everyone and appealed people to preserve. "Whatever is of the government is ours. We clean our scooter even if it is so old, but when we board a government bus, we damage the seats. We do not feel rest unless we make a considerable hole in the bus seat," he said.

"The moral of the story is that this country and its properties belong to us," he said amidst laughter in the audience.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)