Patanjali launches toned milk, butter at lower prices

The new entrant in the industry, Patanjali Dairy, a subsidiary of Limited, on Monday launched toned and cow which will be made available to customers across five major cities in the country from tomorrow.

Baba Ramdev, of Patanjali Ayurved, claimed that the toned- will be distributed in the states of Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, and at a cheaper rate than the other leading companies.

"Keeping in view the increasing demand of toned in the country, Patanjali is now selling milk at Rs 40 per litre, which is Rs 4 cheaper than what other companies are selling. As of now, our aim is to provide at least 4 lakh litre daily. This has given huge respite to the consumers, as the two leading companies - Amul and - have increased milk prices."

The dairy company has also launched cow milk in tetra pack. also said that other like cow milk, cheese and curd, which the company had launched earlier, received a good response from the customers.

The yoga guru also asserted that the company has extricated farmers from the clutches of middlemen by buying milk directly from them. "We transfer money directly into the of over 15,000 farmers."

"We have also launched 'cow table butter' in the market, which, unlike other companies, does not have artificial colours in it. It has natural colours and salt, which makes it good for health," he added.

is a company producing a range of Ayurvedic medicinal and personal care products, among other consumer items. Baba co-founded the company along with Balkrishna.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)