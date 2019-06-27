Haryana Cong leader Vikas Chaudhary shot at, dies

Congress Vikash was shot at in on Thursday. However, he later succumbed to his

He was attacked while travelling in his car in the morning.

Ashok Tanwar, Congress condemned the gruesome incident and claimed that there is no law and order in the region.

"It is a 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. The same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," Tanwar said while speaking to ANI.

