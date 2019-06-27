Renowned Tollywood actress and director Vijaya Nirmala passes away

Vijaya passed away at the age of 73.

She was ill from the last few days and was undergoing treatment at in Hyderabad when she passed away on Wednesday.

Nirmala, known for her acting and direction in film industry has directed over 40 films. She had also marked her entry in the Guinness book of world records as the female with the highest number of films in 2002.

is survived by a son, who is also an in She is also the step-mother of popular Telugu

K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed condolences on the demise of famous and actress.

Rao conveyed his condolences to her family members and remembered her services in Telugu cine field.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)