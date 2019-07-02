Hauz Qazi clashes: 3 arrested, MP Harsh Vardhan appeals for harmony

Union Minister and Chandni Chowk lawmaker, Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday morning visited Hauz Qazi area, where a clash broke out between two groups over the issue of parking, and a temple was vandalised on Sunday night.

"It is very unfortunate and painful. The kind of things done to the temple is unforgivable. I have been told that Police is already in action, culprits will be arrested soon and punished. I appeal to the people to maintain harmony," Harsh Vardhan said.

Security has been tightened in the area. Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested over the matter.

The Delhi Police have registered three FIRs in this case - two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

Apart from temple desecration, stones were also pelted in the area leading to a tense situation.

"After some altercation & scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities.We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings & bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi had tweeted yesterday.

