Business Standard

PM Modi, Amit Shah attend BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

ANI  |  Politics 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda among other senior leaders attended a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party on Tuesday.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javadekar were also present at the meeting held at GMC Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament Library Building.

The meeting took place ahead of the Union Budget presentation on July 5.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 11:35 IST

