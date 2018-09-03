Have a peek into the royal Pataudi family holiday!

Do you want to know what an ideal vacation looks like? Head to Khan's and you will know!

Soha's latest post has everything you need to make for a happening beach-cation. Soha, along with her husband Kunal Khemu, brother and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, is vacationing in

Little munchkins of both the couples- Taimur Ali and Inaaya Naumi Khemu, are also accompanying their star parents.

In the many photos shared by Soha, Kareena looks every bit of the diva that she is. Dressed in a hot pink bikini, the 'Heroine' looks ethereal.

In one post, the two couples can be seen enjoying some pool time and making the most of it with their kids. It definitely makes for one happy family photo!

Soha captioned it as, "Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva#familygoals"

In another picture, Kareena and Kunal can be seen helping out Taimur and Inaaya as the tiny tots try a hand at colouring. As Kunal and Inaya smiled and posed for the camera, Bebo being a dotibng mother is engrossed in helping out her little one.

Upping the style quotient, Kareena teamed her bikini with a star-printed kimono as she held hands with her husband in another still. On the other hand, Saif looks casual in plain t-shirt and shorts along with a hat.

On the work front, Saif is currently shooting for Navdeep Singh's 'Hunter', while Kareena will next seen be in Raj Mehta's 'Good News' and Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht'.

