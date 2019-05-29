Have 'no connection' with INX media case: Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram, who is currently being interrogated in scam, on Wednesday said he has "no connection" with the case.

On being asked if case will continue to trouble him even after his win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Karti said: "No. In no way, I am connected with the case. I do not have anything with that matter."

Karti, the son of P Chidambaram, has been questioned on several occasions in the case in which the (ED) and (CBI) are probing how Karti managed to obtain clearance to the tune of Rs 305 crore from the (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was the minister.

As Karti has won Sivaganga parliamentary seat by over 3 lakh votes, Special CBI today asked the investigating agency if Karti's case should be heard by a special court as he is an elected now.

On this, CBI said, Karti has not yet taken an oath. Thus, he cannot have privileges of including special court as for now.

Sain has asked CBI to get clarification if CBI court has jurisdiction to hear a case against Karti.

The ED had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case based on the FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds.

Karti was arrested on February 28, 2018, but was later granted bail.

The ED has claimed the probe showed that for the FIPB approval, then INX Media directors Peter and had met P Chidambaram to get their application expedited.

The ED has attached properties worth Rs 54 crore belonging to and a firm in connection with the case. It has also attached properties belonging to Mukherjea in connection with the case.

