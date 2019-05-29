MCI extends last date for PG medical admission to May 31

The (MCI) agreed to extend the last date for admission to postgraduate medical courses from May 18 to May 31.

"Considering the representations received from some state governments, universities and candidates, it has been approved by the to extend the last date for admission in PG courses only to fill up the vacant seats from May 18 to May 31," stated an release.

Earlier, the issued a statement saying: "The Ministry is in receipt of representations from Institutions / State Governments for extending the last date for filling up of vacant PG medical seats beyond May 18 and upto May 31."

The at the that met on Tuesday agreed to the demand made by the various bodies in this regard.

