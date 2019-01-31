Have trust in me: HD Kumaraswamy

Amid reports of cracks in the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, state HD Kumaraswamy has asked everyone to have trust in him.

Kumaraswamy had earlier threatened to step down from the Chief Minister's post as he got infuriated over certain remarks made by some legislators of the ally He had said that they were "crossing the line".

"I'm telling you all and people of the state to have belief in me. Yes, I said yesterday that I will resign due to certain developments. Few people are talking against me which is why I had said so," Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

Earlier two MLAs, ST Somashekar and MTB Nagaraj, had said that they consider only former as their leader,

In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 seats and 80 seats.

Ever since the Congress-JD(S) jointly formed the government in in May last year, there have been murmurs in power corridors over the coalition.

