President Kovind highlights good work of Modi government in Budget Session speech, sets tone for Lok Sabha elections

The Rafale deal, surgical strikes, counter-terrorism, demonetisation, GST, and several initiatives of the in the last nearly five years were the highlight of Ram Nath Kovind's speech to the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session on Thursday.

Setting the tone for the 2019 general elections, the also talked about the Narendra Modi government's promise of making of a "New India" and the various schemes for social, infrastructure, and economic development the has undertaken during its tenure. Kovind termed demonetisation as a "defining moment" in the Government's war on corruption and black money and listed out various steps taken by the government to curb black money.

Speaking for the first time on the controversial Rafale deal, President Kovind termed the purchase of the fighter as an important step to enhance the strike capability of and boost the morale of the defence forces.

"My Government believes that neglecting the country's defence needs even for a moment is detrimental to the present as well as future of the country. The new agreements relating to the defence sector signed last year, purchase of new and indigenous production within the country under the Make in initiative have all helped in boosting the morale of the defence forces and increasing the country's military self-reliance. After a gap of many decades, the is preparing to welcome, in the coming months, its new generation ultra-modern fighter Rafale and strengthen its strike capability," President Kovind said while addressing the joint session of Parliament the

President also said that while is a staunch supporter of friendly ties with all countries, there is also a need to constantly strengthen its capabilities to tackle any challenges. "Through the surgical strike on cross border terror posts, has shown its new policy and strategy," he said as he congratulated the Indian security forces for their efforts.

He said the concerted efforts fo the security forces have "played a crucial role in reducing terrorism and violence. In the last few years" and a record number of youngsters in the Maoist areas have come forward to join the mainstream.

This is the last Budget to be presented by the before the country goes for in the coming months. The NDA Government will present a Vote-on-Account with an interim budget on Friday for the smooth functioning of the government till the time a new government is formed. The President's speech also set the tone for the 2019 and the way the incumbent led alliance plans to highlight its achievements.

"Prior to the 2014 General Election, the country was passing through a phase of uncertainty. After the elections, my Government assumed charge and vowed to build a new India. A new India with no place for imperfect, corrupt and From day one, the mission of my Government based on transparency was to improve the lives of our citizens, to eradicate their difficulties owing to poor governance, and to make sure that the benefit of reach the lowest strata of the society," President Kovind said as he listed the number of projects, schemes and initiatives taken by the Government in centre.

"Government's efforts are ushering in change for the betterment of the country and this process will continue. With the blessings and support of 130 crore Indians, my Government has commenced its journey towards building a New India. A New India, where every person has access to basic amenities. A New India, where every person is healthy, secure and educated. A New India, where every person gets an opportunity to nurture his or her talent, and has equal opportunities of advancement. A New India, where every child progresses in life without any deprivation, and every daughter feels safe. A New India, where every person gets justice with dignity. A New India, which commands the respect of the entire world," President said as he mentioned works done by the NDA government in the social sector, infrastructure, economic areas, defence and internal security.

He added that while preventing the flow of black money abroad, the Government also launched a major campaign against black money within the country and new laws were enacted for sectors thriving on black money, and those were brought under the ambit of taxation. He mentioned initiatives like voluntary disclosure of unaccounted income and wealth as an important step in this regard.

"Demonetisation was a defining moment in the Government's war on corruption and black money. This decision struck at the very root of the parallel economy thriving on black money; and the money outside the formal system was brought within the ambit of nation's economy. This action of the Government broke the back of the forces destabilising the country; and the systems sustaining the flow of black money. The registration of 3 lakh 38 thousand dubious shell companies responsible for flow of black money have been annulled by the Government. The directors of these companies have also been prohibited from holding such offices again. Assets worth more than Rs 50 thousand crore are being confiscated under the Benami Property Act, Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the law against fugitive economic offenders. As a result of the policies of my Government, black money in has declined substantially, the prices of houses have come down and the dream of a normal middle class family for possessing their own house is being realized," President said.

Among the social welfare schemes, President Kovind mentioned about Ujjawala, rural electrification, universal health insurance coverage, cleanliness drive, housing for all, skill development, and initiatives for youth and farmers.

For women, President said, his government has taken several initiatives which include to tightening laws against rape, bringing a legislation against triple talaq, increasing opportunities for women in jobs, particularly in security and armed forces.

"The targets of my Government were determined by countless and helpless faces such as -- that poor mother who cooked in a smoke filled kitchen; that helpless sister who was compelled to postpone her own treatment due to financial worries despite serious illness; that daughter who had to wait the whole day until the cover of darkness for going to the toilet; that child who was compelled to wait for day light to study because there was no electricity; that who was caught in the anxiety of repaying his loan while watching his crops damaged by hail storm; that youth who was unable to earn his livelihood because no would lend to him. These very thoughts have shaped the schemes of my Government," he said.

He mentioned that under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, more than 9 crore toilets have been constructed which has resulted in increase in coverage of rural sanitation from less than 40 per cent in 2014, to 98 per cent at present.

Talking about electrification, President said that in 2014 there were more than 18 thousand villages that were without connection but as on date every village in the country has been electrified. "Under Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana, 2 crore and 47 lakh homes have been provided connection. Now India is rapidly moving on the path where every home is electrified and no poor household will be forced to live in darkness," he said.

He also took a dig at the previous governments for not taking forwards schemes of former late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "When the nation was fortunate to have a in Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who also understood the pain of the poor; several new Departments and Ministries were created and new programmes were launched. A separate Ministry for the North East, a Ministry for Welfare of the Tribals, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and connecting the nation through Golden Quadrilateral were singular contributions of Atalji. He undertook a grand initiative to eliminate the widespread disparities prevailing in the country. The programmes and Ministries conceived by Atalji played a vital role in eliminating the social imbalances during the initial years of 21st Century. But unfortunately these initiatives did not get the desired momentum and continuity in subsequent years," President said.

Batting for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, the President said the proposed legislation will help in the securing of Indian citizenship by those victims who were persecuted and were compelled to seek refuge in India. "These people cannot be blamed since they were victims of circumstances," he added.

"In the last four and a half years, My Government has infused new hope and confidence among the people of the country, enhanced the country's image and has effectively brought in social and economic change. As a result, my Government has been able to win immeasurable affection and trust of the people. The main goal of my Government is to improve the life of every Indian," President added.

