Health facilities should not be targeted: UN after Kabul hospital attack

A deadly attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target and that all civilians must be protected, the UN's Deputy Spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Farhan Haq was briefing journalists in New York, after two explosions near the entrance of the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul left at least 25 dead and dozens more injured, according to news reports.
"We express condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and a swift recovery to the many people who were injured", said Haq.
"This is a reminder that health facilities and infrastructure are not a target, and that all civilians must be protected."
The attack was carried out by armed gunmen and at least one suicide bomber. The terrorists targeted the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in one of Kabul's more affluent neighbourhoods, the New York Times reported.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the attack was carried out by several members of the Islamic State, including a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives at the gate to the hospital.
A car full of explosives outside the hospital also exploded, wounding dozens, and several Taliban fighters were killed and wounded in the ensuing gun battle, Mujahid said.
