As part of a recent study, researchers have found that high may affect conditions such as disease by interfering with the brain's waste management system.

According to the findings, causes stiffening and elasticity loss in blood vessels, which hinders the clearance of waste molecules from the brain.

Using a rat model of hypertension, a team of researchers, studied how the condition affects the movement of cerebrospinal fluid into and interstitial fluid out of brain cells.

The researchers, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, tracked the flow of cerebrospinal fluid and found that the hypertensive rats exhibited larger ventricles, decreased brain volume, and impaired fluid transport.

They concluded that interferes with the clearance of macromolecules from the brain, such as the pathology protein b-amyloid. Treatments targeting could, in turn, reduce b-amyloid buildup and delay the onset of disease.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)