Here's how Shibani Dandekar celebrated Farhan Akhtar's birthday

Shibani Dandekar, on Wednesday, took to to post a series of pictures from Farhan Akhtar's birthday celebrations and the set up is as romantic as it gets.

Akhtar turned 45 on January 9th and it seems like Shibani had a cosy party planned for the birthday boy. The two celebrated the occasion with an intimate movie night under the stars.

Covered in comfortable mattresses, pillows and blankets, and decorated with soothing lights, the outdoor setting looked pleasant and romantic.

and Farhan were apparently watching Bradley Cooper's much acclaimed ' '

"No biggie Just another casual movie night celebrating @faroutakhtar 's bday," she captioned the post.

While this post came almost a week after the actor's birthday, had earlier taken to her page to share a heartwarming message for her boyfriend on his special day.

Posting a sun-kissed selfie with Farhan, the wrote, "Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it's his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps love you loads."

While rumours of the two dating each other have been doing the rounds for a long time, it was only recently that the lovebirds made their romance public with a lot of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)