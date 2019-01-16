Dwayne Johnson welcomes Danny Glover to Jumanji cast

Dwayne Johnson has extended a warm welcome to Danny Glover, who became the latest member to join the cast of the sequel to 'Jumanji
According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Lethal Weapon' actor will star alongside Johnson, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito in the Jake Kasdan-directorial.
'The Rock' took to social media to share his excitement and wrote, "He ain't 'too old for this shit!' Welcome this OG legend and one of my action heroes, Danny Glover to our JUMANJI cast!! The magic of our JUMANJI Universe is 'who turns into who?' and I'm excited for our audience to join Danny and our entire cast on another wild and fun adventure."
Released in December 2017, 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' earned USD 557 million worldwide. It is a sequel to the 1995 hit film 'Jumanji', starring Robin Williams.
