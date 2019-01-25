Here's why we crave fatty foods when dieting: Study

Avoiding greasy, fatty and oily foods is the key to a successful plan. But have you ever wondered why we tend to crave the very foods that we try to avoid when Or wished you could suppress the feeling before it forced you into junk

A recent study identified new brain circuits that may act as a brake on binge and junk craving.

Findings of the study were published in the Journal of Behavioral Brain Research.

"Craving for foods high in fat - this includes many junk foods - is an important part of and binge eating," said Jonathan Hommel, of the study.

"When trying to lose weight people often strive to avoid fatty foods, which ironically increases motivation and craving for these foods and can lead to overeating. Even worse, the longer someone abstains from fatty foods, the greater the cravings become," Hommel explained.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)