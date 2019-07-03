High tide expected in Mumbai at 12 noon, likely to aggravate waterlogging woes

A high tide of about 4.69 meters is expected to flush gallons of water in Mumbai at 12 noon, increasing the waterlogging problem caused by heavy rainfall in the financial capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a low tide of about 1.58 meter at 6:34 in the evening today.

Drains and small tributaries usually flow into the sea. The weather experts believe that high tide with so much intensity when hits the area, the flow of these tributaries and rivers are blocked. This leads to blocking of water which further causes a flood like situation.

Also, tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day.

After reeling under the scorching heat for a couple of months, monsoon has finally arrived in Madhya Pradesh but it will take a few days more to reach Gwalior and Chambal.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas such as Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

"Monsoon is yet to reach Chambal and Gwalior. Rest all other areas of Madhya Pradesh have been hit by the monsoon. A good weather system has arrived this time. Today, Bhopal is expected to receive 1 cm to 2 cm rainfall and tomorrow 3 cm to 4 cm," said Ajay Shukla, Scientist, IMD.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, South Gujarat region, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Telangana.

