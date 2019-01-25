Hoardings projecting Akhilesh as next PM come up in Lucknow

Days after the SP-BSP announced an alliance for the upcoming polls, hoardings have come up in the capital city projecting Yadav as the next of the country.

The posters have come up at many places in Lucknow, including one near the (SP) state headquarters as well as in front of Yadav's under-construction house.

The posters feature a large picture of Yadav, with the Hindi slogan which translates to 'We trust in Akhilesh- The country needs a new Prime Minister'.

The posters also have a small image of former SP supremo and Minister on the top corner.

Reportedly, during (BSP) Mayawati's birthday celebration on January 15, some posters by BSP workers had come up, projecting as the next

The SP and BSP had formed an alliance earlier this month to jointly contest 38 seats each in in the elections.

