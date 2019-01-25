PM lauds ISRO scientists for successful launch of PSLV-C44 mission

on Friday congratulated scientists of ISRO for the launch of He said has become the first country to use the fourth stage of a space rocket as an orbital platform for microgravity experiments.

"Heartiest congratulations to our space scientists for yet another successful launch of This launch has put in orbit Kalamsat, built by India's talented students. With this launch, also becomes the first country to use the fourth stage of a space rocket as an orbital platform for microgravity experiments," the tweeted early on Friday.

has successfully launched its 46th flight of (PSLV-C44) carrying Kalamsat, a developed by students and India's military satellite Microsat-R from in Sriharikota.

Addressing media after the successful launch of PSLV-C44 mission, (ISRO) K Sivan said: "The ISRO is open to all students of India. Bring to us your satellites and we will launch it for you. Let's make India into a science-fairing nation."

He added: " successfully injected into Microsat - R. The mission is not ordinary; C44 is the first mission of PSLV-DL and is a new variant of It's the lowest altitude the PSLV flown still now. Kalamsat which was built by space kids, they are here and congratulated them."

The launch which took place at 11:37 pm is said to be unique as PSLV-C44 fourth stage was re-used automatically to launch Kalamsat payload and Microsat-R satellite into space from the First Launch Pad (FLP). PSLV is a four-stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages.The PSLV with two strap-on configuration was identified for this mission and the configuration is designated as PSLV-DL.

PSLV-C44 is the first mission of PSLV-DL and is a new variant of PSLV.

In PSLV-C44, the fourth stage (PS4) of the vehicle will be moved to a higher circular orbit so as to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments.

Kalamsat, a student payload, is the first to use PS4 as an orbital platform. PSLV-C44 also carried Microsat-R, an satellite.

Earlier, ISRO said India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, which was scheduled to be launched in late 2018, is now expected to be launched between March 25 and end of April this year.

