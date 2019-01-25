11 Delhi-bound train delayed as fog engulfs capital city

At least 11 Delhi-bound trains were running late on Friday as in parts of plummeted below 100 meters due to dense fog, which is predicted to engulf the capital for the next three days, according to the MeT department.

Dense to very dense is predicted for during the wee morning hours on Saturday, which is expected to further lower in the region and bring down the temperatures, the (IMD) said Friday.

"Dense to very dense observed at isolated places of and East Madhya Pradesh, while moderate at a few places over north and at isolated places over East and in major cities are lowered down to 25 meters; Madhya Pradesh's Satna to 50 meters," IMD in its daily weather forecast.

The delayed trains are Sitamarhi- Lichhavi Express, Malda- Farakka Express, Puri-New Purushottam Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Bhagalpur- Vikramshila Express, Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express, Haldia- Express, and Rewa- Express.

After a short spell of "moderate" condition, overall air quality in Delhi again turned "very poor" with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 319.

"AQI is expected to remain in very poor range for the next three days with a slight increase in magnitude," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

However, continuous wind and rain in the last few days contributed to bringing down the major pollutant particulate matter 10 (PM 10) concentration from "moderate" to "poor".

On Friday, PM 10 and particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) in the nation capital was detected at 158 and 93 respectively.

Meanwhile, thick fog engulfs the city of Bihar's Gaya lowering down the visibility to 100 meters. Meteorological Centre, in its advisory, said that rain and thunderstorms accompanied with hail is very likely to occur at some places over Prayagraj, Hathras, Agra, Etah, Sant Ravidas Nagar districts and adjoining areas in

