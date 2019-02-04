Hockey midfielder Navjot Kaur completes 150 international matches

-
ALSO READ
Talismanic Sardar Singh retires from international hockey, says time for youngsters to take over
Silver medallist hockey player Nikki Pradhan felicitated
In silence, Sardar thrived. In silence, he quits
Harendra asks hockey players to submit five instances of poor show during Asian Games
India targeting hockey gold at Asiad: Manpreet
-
Indian women's hockey team midfielder Navjot Kaur, who climbed the ranks in the national team with significant performances, completed the milestone of playing 150 international matches.
The Kurukshetra-born player achieved the feat during her side's match against Ireland in India's tour of Spain on Sunday.
Kaur made her international debut in 2012 in a series against New Zealand in Napier after showcasing her talent in junior tournaments such as the Junior Asia Cup and International U-21 tournament in the Netherlands, where India had finished third.
She was part of the team that excelled at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals 2015 taking India to the doorsteps of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Hockey India Secretary General Rajinder Singh congratulated Kaur, saying: "Navjot has shown India that her experience is vital for the team, time and again with her improved performances over the years. I congratulate her on completing her 150 international matches for India today. She is an inspiration for young, budding players who are aspiring to take up hockey professionally. I wish her the very best for future matches, especially in India's attempt to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics."
The Indian midfielder also featured in the 17th Asian Games, 2016 Rio Olympics, fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy and was part of India's silver medal feat at the 2018 Asian Games.
She has also been a regular member of the Indian team that has climbed the world ranking charts to number nine.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU