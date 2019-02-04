Hockey midfielder Navjot Kaur completes 150 international matches

Indian women's team Navjot Kaur, who climbed the ranks in the national team with significant performances, completed the milestone of playing 150 international matches.

The achieved the feat during her side's match against in India's tour of on Sunday.

Kaur made her international debut in 2012 in a series against in Napier after showcasing her talent in junior tournaments such as the Junior Asia Cup and International U-21 tournament in the Netherlands, where had finished third.

She was part of the team that excelled at the World League Semi-Finals 2015 taking to the doorsteps of the 2016 Rio

congratulated Kaur, saying: "Navjot has shown India that her experience is vital for the team, time and again with her improved performances over the years. I congratulate her on completing her 150 international matches for India today. She is an inspiration for young, budding players who are aspiring to take up hockey professionally. I wish her the very best for future matches, especially in India's attempt to qualify for the 2020 "

The Indian also featured in the 17th Asian Games, 2016 Rio Olympics, fourth Women's Asian and was part of India's silver medal feat at the 2018

She has also been a regular member of the Indian team that has climbed the world ranking charts to number nine.

